Tiffany Haddish made history as the first African American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday—and the deft comic pretty much crushed the always daunting opening monologue.
The Girls Trip star brought the funny during her opener, in which she dished on a slew of topics including watching SNL when she was living in a group home in her youth, Donald Trump's wind-resistant hair and the current sexual assault epidemic in Hollywood.
In the monologue, she gave "Tiff's Tips" to the men of Hollywood: "Listen fellas, if you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on—you are wrong. You are in the wrong!"
She added, "Wait till she take her own clothes and then pull your thing-thing out."
Superstar Taylor Swift joins the sketch show to perform songs from her newly released album, Reputation.
Earlier this week, Haddish appeared in a promo with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer in which the comedy queen asked the pop star if any of the songs on the notorious album were about her.
In another promo for the show from earlier this week, Haddish walks through the studio with cast member Aidy Bryant. The Girls star and the Girls Trip star walk down the hallway and Haddish spies a big red button on a wall with a sign that heeds the warning: "Do not push."
Bryant tries her best to tell Haddish not to push the button, but that ain't happening.
"Lady, there’s something you need to know about Tiffany Haddish. She pushes buttons," the history-making comedian says. "Especially ones that she’s not allowed to push."
Sadly for Kyle Mooney, pushing the button makes the lights dim, but it also ejects the funny guy from the studio.
This year's cast features Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner,Luke Null and Chris Redd.