Taylor Swift Rocks Saturday Night Live for the First Time Since 2009

by Meg Swertlow

A day after dropping her controversial new album, Reputation, Taylor Swift hit the stage hard on Saturday Night Live. For her first song, the pop princess performed "...Ready for It?" on the famed show. The appearance marks her first time performing on the long-running sketch show since 2009.

For the highly anticipated performance, the singer donned black shorts and a black crop top. The song also featured a bevy of back-up dancers. 

A source tells E! News that Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were in the audience for their daughter's headline-making performance, as was Cara Delevingne and Toddrick Hall

Earlier this week, Haddish appeared in a promo with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer in which the comedy queen asked the pop star if any of the songs on the notorious album were about her. 

Previously, Tay appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on January 10, 2009 where she performed her singles "Love Story" and "Forever & Always." On November 7, 2009, she both hosted and appeared as a musical on the show. She performed her best-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 "You Belong with Me" and "Untouchable."

While she herself may not have been on since 2009, She's was impersonated by Gwyneth Paltrow in January 2011 and by Kristen Wiig on the December 17, 2011 episode, as well as on February 18, 2012.

This year's SNL cast features Kenan ThompsonKate McKinnonCecily StrongAidy BryantBeck Bennett, Kyle MooneyColin JostMichael ChePete DavidsonLeslie JonesMikey Day, Alex MoffatMelissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd.

