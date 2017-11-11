A day after dropping her controversial new album, Reputation, Taylor Swift hit the stage hard on Saturday Night Live. For her first song, the pop princess performed "...Ready for It?" on the famed show. The appearance marks her first time performing on the long-running sketch show since 2009.

For the highly anticipated performance, the singer donned black shorts and a black crop top. The song also featured a bevy of back-up dancers.

A source tells E! News that Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were in the audience for their daughter's headline-making performance, as was Cara Delevingne and Toddrick Hall.