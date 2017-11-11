Kate Middleton Showcases Chic Maternity Look at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton debuted another chic maternity look on Saturday.

While attending the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a black silk velvet Catherine Walker & Co Caressa coat dress, which contains jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. She paired the look with black pumps and a traditional red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.

Kensington Palace had announced in September that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child. She is due to give birth in April.

This marks one of several chic maternity looks for Kate, who has showcased gorgeous styles throughout all three of her pregnancies.

 

At the Festival of Remembrance, Kate sat next to William's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who also dressed in black. Their son and William's dad Prince Charles also attended, wearing a blue suit. He was accompanied by wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who also dressed in black.

William and brother Prince Harry were in Wales at the time, attending the Wales v Australia Autumn International rugby match at the Principality Stadium, where they met with Welsh Rugby Union Coach Core apprentices.

 The Duke of Cambridge took over as a Royal Patron of the group after the queen, who is 91, stepped down from several of her royal duties in 2016.

