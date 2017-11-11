Gal Gadot and Other Superhero Actors Who Are Super Parents

When they're not out saving the world onscreen, superhero movie stars such as Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are busy being super parents.

Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the hit film of the same name, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League, shares two daughters—Alma and Maya, with husband Jaron Varsano. The actress was actually pregnant with Maya, who is 7 months old, while filming reshoots for Wonder Woman.

"My daughter really likes Batman and she's very proud that her mom is Wonder Woman but it's like, at the house, I'm the mother," Gadot told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "I'm not the star or the character."