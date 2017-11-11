Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North West's night out on Friday was certainly one to remember.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought her and husband Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter to Katy Perry's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the two got to meet the pop star backstage.
Kim posted an adorable selfie on the three on Snapchat. In the photo, North, who is wearing a pair of sparkly swan party glasses, looks like she's having the time of her life.
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
They were joined by Kim's friend Larsa Pippen and her 9-year-old daughter Sophia Pippen as well as other kids.
Katy posted on her Instagram Stories a video zooming in on her with Kim, with dramatic music playing.
"Told you I was a secret Kardashian," she wrote.
Kim also posted videos of her lip-syncing Katy's hit "E.T" while watching the concert with North.
Kim had also met Katy backstage at a show in 2010.
