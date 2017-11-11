George Takei Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation

George Takei denies a claim that he sexually assaulted a former model-actor in 1981.

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Scott R. Brunton, who was 23-years-old when he said the Star Trek actor took advantage of him following a dinner date.

"Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them," he tweeted on Saturday. "The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do."

"But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment," he added. "Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

Brunton said he was just starting a career in show business when he struck up a friendship with Takei, then 43, after meeting at a bar. After his romantic relationship soured, Brunton recalled Takei being "very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend." According to Brunton, Takei invited him to dinner one evening, and the two went back to the actor's condo for a drink.