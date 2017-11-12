Ryan Gosling and More Celebrity Hunks Who Prove Scorpio Season is the Hottest Season in Hollywood

by Kendall Fisher

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the hottest Scorpio of them all?

Well, if we had to decide today, we'd choose Ryan Gosling...It is his 37th birthday after all!

Yes, the sexy Scorpio is ringing in another birthday, which had us thinking about all the other Hollywood hunks whose zodiac sign happens to be the same.

For example, Leonardo DiCaprio just rang in his 43rd birthday yesterday, and a few weeks before that, Ryan Reynolds celebrated the big 4-1 alongside his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan Gosling's Hottest Pics!

Speaking of the beautiful blonde, it appears she has a thing for Scorpios as a few of her former beaus happen to fall in this category, too! 

But we can't really blame her...If you're in need of a little warming up, Hollywood Scorpios are the way to do it.

See them all by launching the video above!

TAGS/ Ryan Gosling , Ryan Reynolds , Leonardo DiCaprio , Top Stories , Apple News
