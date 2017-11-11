Feminine and flattering, Vanessa Hudgens' flowery wrap dress is more versatile than you think.

Ever since the ready-to-wear matriarch, Diane Von Furstenberg, gave birth to the wrap dress, celebrities with various style philosophies, from the bohemian Vanessa to the preppy and polished Olivia Palermo , have slipped into these timeless garments.

Wrap dresses feature a flowy torso with an A-line cut that accentuates the waist, making it flattering for a diverse set of body types. They are also great for the holiday season, as they leave enough room for food babies. Or, follow in the actress' fashionable footsteps and pair a maxi-length wrap dress with jeans. This styling trick edges up the feminine frock with little to no effort. Just when you think there isn't more you can ask for in a find, Vanessa's Free People Blue Skies Exclusive Wrap Maxi Dress goes on sale...for $85 less!