Jessica Alba Makes Adulting Easier With Subscription Box

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Don't you wish everything you needed in life—lip balm, fall boots, workout gear and whatever else your lifestyle demands—came to you?
Even online shopping can be overwhelming when you have to sort through pages of products. There's too many choices! On the other hand, in store, some times there aren't enough choices, not mention having to drive, park and walk. It's too much.
Thanks to celebs like Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe and Kate Hudson, shopping for the things you need or the celeb-loved trends you want just got a lot easier. Their brands offer customers a membership that allows them to shop at a discounted price. And, all you have to do is make a trip to your mailbox. Not bad, right?
As we get closer to the holidays, these curated boxes are also universal gifts. From your fashion-obsessed bestie to the new mom in your family, everyone can appreciate the subscriptions below. Keep scrolling!
The Zoe Report's Box of Style, a quarterly lifestyle subscription service, includes Rachel Zoe's seasonal must-haves. The Winter 2017 box is available for pre-order, and features a box clutch and House of Harlow earrings.
Winter 2017 Edition only, $100; Subscription (4 boxes/year), $350
Jessica Alba makes being a parent and adulting a lot easier with the Honest Company's bundling service. Customers are able to choose their preferred bundle from three choices: Diapers & Wipes, Honest Essentials, Health & Wellness and Organic Infant Formula. The monthly shipment costs less than ordering individually.
Diapers & Wipes, $80/month; Honest Essentials (any 5 products), $36/month; Organic Formula, $60/month; Health & Wellness, $36/month
Love Kim Kardashian's style? While the star's shoe fashion has moved towards Yeezys and monochromatic heeled boots, her shoe company, ShoeDazzle, continues to send trendy, colorful heels that will you stand out without breaking the bank.
Membership, $40/month
Article continues below
It's Just Fab! After completing a personal style quiz, stylists, under the direction of President Kimora Lee Simmons, help VIP members shop their personalized boutique. The brand offers shoes, clothing and accessories to pick from every month.
VIP Membership, $40/month
With a similar structure to Just Fab (same parent company), Fabletics allows members to select fitness gear every month. Kate Hudson is not only the face of the company, but also offers members endless fitness goals and inspiration. The sizes range from XXS to 3X and the styles allows for every physical activity, from tennis to yoga.
VIP Membership, $25 the first month, then $50/month
Want to discover new brands, trends and styles like a celeb? While we most of us don't have stylists to bring clothing to our walk-in closets, StitchFix sends five styles from 250+ brands to your home for you to try on. You then have the option of keep the item for the disclosed price, return the item at no cost or keep the entire box and save 25%. This month, the brand released an exclusive collection with celeb-loved Jason Wu, offering customer's celeb-worthy fashion.
Membership, $20 Styling Fee (applied to your cart if you choose to keep any items)
Article continues below
FabFitFun's quarterly lifestyle box is more than Insta-worthy. It includes both beauty and lifestyle products to keep you fabulous, in shape and active—an influencer's dream.
Membership, $50/Quarter
Which box is best for your style? Tell us below!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Take Your Fall Makeup From Day to Night in 10 Minutes