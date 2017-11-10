What's it like to reunite your multi-platinum girl group after a bad break-up and 20 years apart?

As the women of Xscape are finding out as they mount a comeback tour, currently being documented on the four-part Bravo series Xscape: Still Kickin' It, it's quite a journey.

"It's still in progress. We're still in the middle of it," band member Kandi Burruss, who also stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the network told E! News. "But I think it's easy on the outside looking in to ask questions, watching the show like, 'How was it then?' But it's like we're still in it right now."