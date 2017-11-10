Taylor Swift Curses for the First Time on an Album and It Might Be About Ex Calvin Harris

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dream Kardashian 1st Birthday, Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's First Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Apparently the new Taylor Swift curses! 

Taylor's highly anticipated album is out today and its like nothing she's done before. She warned us that Reputation would show a whole new Taylor, and she wasn't lying. What's something the old Taylor wouldn't have done? Use swear words in her music. 

On her song "I Did Something Bad," which is allegedly about her ex Calvin Harris, Taylor uses the word s--t. "If a man talks s--t, then I owe him nothing," Taylor sings in the song. What else did the new Taylor do? 

Watch

Taylor Swift's Call It What You Want Decoded

Watch the clip above to see a complete Reputation breakdown! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Music , Apple News , Calvin Harris , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.