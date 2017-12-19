Congrats to Mindy Kaling!

E! News has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on Dec. 15.

Back in July, E! News learned that Kaling was pregnant with her first child and that it was "an unexpected surprise." She broke her silence about her pregnancy the following month, saying on NBC's Today show that she is "really excited" to become a mom.

"I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom," she added. "So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

Kaling, who is notoriously private, has not revealed the identity of her baby's father. She is not currently publicly linked to anyone romantically.