Would Erin Foster and sister Sara Foster be OK with their dad David Foster dating Katharine McPhee?

While the two have not confirmed a relationship, the 33-year-old Scorpion actress Smash and American Idol alum and the 68-year-old record producer and songwriter sparked romance rumors several months ago after a PDA-filled dinner. They have since been spotted together in public a few times.

"We are really happy if our dad is happy," Sara, 36, told E! News on Thursday.

"I love her on Scorpion," added Erin, 35.

"We love Katharine McPhee. We love our dad. We want our dad to be happy. We don't care who he dates...don't really care how old they are, Sara said, adding, "We don't know if it's her."

Erin said their father is a "very young-at-heart kind of guy."

"Honestly, our friends in their twenties are trying to date him, so we're just proud of him for not doing that," she said. "He's like, 'I draw the line there.' I think thirties, forties is like a respectable age for a man in his sixties."

Sara and Erin made their comments at the Words With Friends 2 mobile game launch party, where they hung out with the hosts, Hilary Duff and sister Haylie Duff.