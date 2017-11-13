Megan Morrison is taking control!

In this first look at season two of The Arrangement, which premieres Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., Megan (Christine Evangelista) is hiding some big secrets from fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and the Institute of the Higher Mind.

"There are people out there who want to see you fail," she says in the promo. "And all I can say about that is that none of it is worth spending a second of your life feeling powerless. And I'll never let that happen again."