The Arrangement Season 2 First Look: Megan Tries on Wedding Dresses & Vows to Never Be "Powerless" Again

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Hudson, Michael Kors

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Total Divas 103

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Take Birdie Joe Danielson on Her First Road Trip From Phoenix to San Diego on Total Divas

Michelle Quick, WAGS L.A. 302

Michelle Quick Might Be New in Town But She's Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind on WAGS L.A.

Megan Morrison is taking control!

In this first look at season two of The Arrangement, which premieres Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., Megan (Christine Evangelista) is hiding some big secrets from fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and the Institute of the Higher Mind.

"There are people out there who want to see you fail," she says in the promo. "And all I can say about that is that none of it is worth spending a second of your life feeling powerless. And I'll never let that happen again."

Photos

Romantic Arrangements in Movies

The Arrangement Season 2

E!

The video also shows Megan trying on wedding dresses as she and Kyle plan their A-list wedding. Megan's star is also rising as she secretly plots to take down IHM, while Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) continues to work tirelessly to build the IHM profile and simultaneously deal with his complicated marriage to DeAnn Anderson (Lexa Doig).

Meanwhile, Kyle's dark past is revealed and why and how he is connected to Terence is finally explained.

Watch the promo for yourself!

The Arrangement Season 2

E!

Watch the season two premiere of The Arrangement Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.