Ariana Grande's Makeup Artist Shares a Megawatt Highlight Tip

by Alanah Joseph

Long, high ponytail, cat-eye, brilliant highlight—Ariana Grande's signature look is dangerously amazing.

Not only is the look bold, but you spot her megawatt radiance from across the stadium, in the nose-bleed seats, without squinting. Daniel Chinchilla, the makeup artist responsible for her beauty during the Dangerous Woman Tour, revealed how he completes an Ariana-inspired look with ease on E!'s Freestyle...and it's easier than we imagined. 

"I'm not supposed to tell you guys this," he told co-hosts Vanessa Grimaldi and Zuri Hall. "I'm revealing industry secrets."

ESC: Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While the beauty pro laughed, we have to say that the beauty hacks shared during the 30 minute show may change the way you do your makeup. 

Check out the products and lessons we learned below! 

Makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla has mastered the cat-eye, especially after touring with Ariana Grande. While demonstrating on Vanessa Grimaldi, he applied the creamy eyeliner from the end of the eyebrow to edge of the iris of the eyeball, "Some times if you go all way, you can close off the eye," he said. For those that aren't eyeliner pros, "I always tell people to start with brown, because black can be overwhelming...and it's easier to mess up with," he recommended.

To paint the line, the beauty pro dipped this pointed brush into the pot, then traced the line with a beautyblender Line Designer, which looks a lot like a guitar pick

During the entirety of the episode, Daniel used a lot of brushes, "I kinda go around to different brushes," he joked. "I'm not loyal." Yet, he does have a preference when it comes to purchasing makeup brushes: "There are so many good brush lines, but I feel like Sigma is the most well-rounded."

To achieve the glitter cat-eye, the makeup artist traced the top of the liner with this product. "The glitter doesn't fall over the place, which is why I really love these eyeliners," he said. At the end of the night, "You'll want to use makeup remover, for sure. Otherwise you'll be scraping the eyeballs"—take note!

"I like to layer different highlight colors," he said, moving on to Vanessa's cheeks. "So we're going to use a pinkish one, a neutral beige one and a plumy one. I just love it because in the light you see all different kinds of reflections and colors and that's what makes it 3-D." 

To start, Daniel first applied this warm, blush-like product to the hallows of the cheeks, creating a light contour.

Then, he applied Zuri Hall's favorite highlight: Becca Champagne Pop. "I'm using circular motions to kind of like buff them together," the beauty pro shared while moving a precise powder brush in circles.

To complete the 3-D highlight, he then applied this highlighter, giving Vanessa a visible radiance.

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Products Are Surprisingly Relatable

