Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Backlash on Keeping Up as Khloe & Tristan Heat Up: "I've Never Been This Happy"
Michelle Quick is here to shake things up!
Michelle is the newest member of the WAGS L.A. squad and for her, the culture shock is so real. On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., Michelle tries to keep her hubby Brian Quick safe from all of the "thirst traps" he might encounter.
"The groupie scene in LA is pretty serious. They're just everywhere," Michelle shared. "Before we came out here my husband and I talked, 'L.A. is about to be real. We have to stay strong. We have to communicate.'" Even though they're on the same page, Michelle isn't afraid to snoop through his DM's and check-up on him every now and then.
E!
She might be busy settling into L.A. life, but Michelle still has time to get on Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's bad sides. During a small party thrown by Amber Nichole Miller, she tries to clear the air over some old drama, but it doesn't go as planned.
"Last time I saw you guys it was kind of funny...It wasn't very tasteful what happened the last time," Michelle says. After she jogs their memories, things get super heated and Michelle ends up leaving the party before things turn physical.
That wasn't the only drama on this week's episode. Autumn Ajirotutu and Sasha Gates still haven't put their issues aside. When Sasha takes a moment to try and talk things through with Autumn, she's not having any of it. It doesn't look like these two will ever be able to bury the hatchet.
See it all go down in this week's recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!