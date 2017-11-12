Michelle Quick is here to shake things up!

Michelle is the newest member of the WAGS L.A. squad and for her, the culture shock is so real. On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., Michelle tries to keep her hubby Brian Quick safe from all of the "thirst traps" he might encounter.

"The groupie scene in LA is pretty serious. They're just everywhere," Michelle shared. "Before we came out here my husband and I talked, 'L.A. is about to be real. We have to stay strong. We have to communicate.'" Even though they're on the same page, Michelle isn't afraid to snoop through his DM's and check-up on him every now and then.