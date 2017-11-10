Ellen Page Accuses Brett Ratner of "Homophobic" and "Abusive" Behavior

Ellen Page is sharing allegations of misconduct against Brett Ratner.

In a Facebook post, the actress claims that the director "outed" her on the set of 2006's X Men: The Last Stand when she was 18. Page, now 30, also shares that Ratner wasn't punished for his "blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior."

Page beings the post, "'You should fuck her to make her realize she's gay.' He said this about me during a cast and crew 'meet and greet' before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should fuck her to make her realize she's gay.' He was the film's director, Brett Ratner."