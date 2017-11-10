In celebration of the movie, we're sharing some exclusive images of the cast with their animated characters! Check out the pics below!

The film, which hits theaters on Nov. 17, tells the story of the first Christmas. "A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas," according to IMDB .

Kelly Clarkson "I think the cool thing about this is that it comes from the perspective of the animals," Kelly says. "There's still a seriousness and a very important message, but with that comes this comedic element of watching the animals be a part of it all. Then there is also just the hilarity of how it's all tied in."

Steven Yeun Steven poses with his character, Bo the Donkey, who he voices in the movie.

Gina Rodriguez "Mary is the mother of Jesus and the wife of Joseph," Gina shares. "She's very strong and a part of the family's venture to Bethlehem. She's definitely a sound voice in the family. I think that parents are really going to love to be able to enjoy something with their kids that is going to not only be funny for their children, but for them as well. I love the kinds of movies that you can go to and all ages are entertained. Regardless of your faith, it's one that is going to make you smile. It's one that is going to make you feel love and excitement. I think that is what's beautiful about art. So, I think regardless of faith, this story is going to remind everyone why faith is pretty special and pretty incredible."

Mariah Carey "The Star is a movie about the real reason for the holiday season and since it's told from the animal's perspective there's a lot of humor and fun for the entire family," Mariah says. "It is a fun family movie for the holidays and it's also the title of the song that I wrote for the movie with Marc Shaiman."

Oprah Here's Oprah showing us her character from the movie. The TV icon voices the character of Deborah the Camel.

Kristin Chenoweth "People of any faith or no faith can come to a movie and appreciate a good story," Kristin shares. "We go see movies every day, stories that we haven't necessarily experienced. But we go, wow, that's a cool perspective, or I like that story. It's the same thing here, no matter what you believe. I also think it's really nice for a family to get to go to a movie, especially at the holidays. Growing up in Oklahoma, I relied a lot of times on movies that came on TV every year like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. And, I hope that The Star becomes one of those movies that is not to be missed at Christmas time because you can sit down and feel good after you watch it."

Zachary Levi Here's a picture of Zachary with his character. The actor voices the role of Joseph in the movie.

Tyler Perry Tyler voices the character of Cyrus the Camel in the movie. Here they are posing for a picture together!

Patricia Heaton Patricia poses with her character in this picture. The actress voices the role of Edith the Cow in the film.