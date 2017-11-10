Tiffany Haddish will remember 2017 as the year that everything changed.

As the breakout star of Universal Pictures' R-rated comedy Girls Trip, Haddish became the talk of Hollywood talking. In radio interviews and talk show appearances, she kept it real, joking about pretending to be white and taking Jada Pinkett Smith on a discounted swamp adventure.

The fact that Haddish was once homeless only made her Cinderella story more powerful. Now, on the eve of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, E! News is looking back at her career firsts: