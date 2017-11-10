Whenever Jennifer Lopez and Wisin get on a track together—It doesn't disappoint!
On Friday, the singer premiered her track "Amor Amor Amor" and its music video featuring the reggaeton star.
After seeing this video, it's apparent that only J.Lo can make subways equal parts glamours and sexy. The superstar sports several different looks from a signature Guess crop top with leather jogger pants to a signature denim jumpsuit.
Don't miss the epic dance scenes on the platform and inside the subway—They are everything!
"Time to spread the love," the singer captioned the news of her music video premiere.
In 2014, Lopez joined forced with Ricky Martin on Wisin's "Adrenalina," which was a huge hit and was used for the 2014 FIFA World Cup coverage.
The 48-year-old New Yorker filmed the music video in the summer, and she even shared a sneak peek with fans back in August.
"Preparing something big in my neighborhood," Lopez captioned a photo of herself on set.
We can't wait to see what's next from Lopez's upcoming album!