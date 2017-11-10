Getty Images
Now that Taylor Swift 's Reputation album is finally here, Joseph Kahn has a few choice words for her critics.
"I told you. #Reputation is a monster," the music video director tweeted on Friday.
In a separate tweet, he added, "I've been working with pop artists before you were an egg and sperm. This. Is. Pop. #Reputation."
However, this isn't the first time, Kahn has come to Swift's defense. After the Grammy-winning artist dropped her single "Look What You Made Me Do," the director took to Twitter to respond to fans' mixed reviews.
"If I plan something as a man I'm a 'genius.' If Taylor as a woman plans something she is 'manipulative,'" the director tweeted at the time. "Double standards. This is wrong."
Kahn is clearly in Swift's corner. He also praised the "Shake It Off" singer after she released her "…Ready for It?" music video, which he also directed.
"Such a pleasure to collaborate with both a powerful creative artist and fantastic human being," he wrote on Instagram last month.
Even though Swift's music continued to receive mixed reviews as she dropped one single after another, the artist also received quite a bit of praise. After debuting the new album (even though it leaked a little early), Swift posted a series of positive reviews from different media outlets on Instagram, captioning each one "Thank you" with a heart emoji.
Kahn and Swift have collaborated for years. Not only did he direct the videos for "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready for It?"but he also directed the music videos for her 1989 hits "Blank Space," "Bad Blood" "Wildest Dreams" and "Out of the Woods."
