Jason Momoa Talks About "Finally" Marrying Lisa Bonet

When Jason Momoa appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday to promote Warner Bros.' Justice League, host James Corden felt compelled to congratulate the actor on his recent marriage to Lisa Bonet. As the audience cheered, Momoa waved his hands and joked, "Stop it!"

Momoa confirmed he "finally" took the plunge last month: "Finally, man." He also showed off what "may be" a wedding gift. "My friend Judicael made these skulls," Momoa said, directing the camera to his Talisman necklace, "but it took about four years to carve this. It's beautiful."