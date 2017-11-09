Parenthood looks good on Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The A-list actor and his supermodel partner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, in April. Now a few months later, a source tells E! News exclusively the couple has been telling their friends they're ready for baby No. 2.

"Both her and Bradley want another baby," our insider says. "They will be trying next year... Irina loves being a mother."

For now, the source says Bradley and Irina are "doing great" and splitting their time between London, Los Angeles and New York City. "They both work together with their baby and are really the most loving and warm parents," our source adds.