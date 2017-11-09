Is April the Giraffe expecting baby No. 2?!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said he could not "confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy" during his Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, fueling speculation that the zoo animal is prepping for another viral bun in the oven.

In case you've forgotten the overnight internet sensation April became earlier this year, for months (and months) upwards of millions of people tuned into a livestream of the pregnant giraffe awaiting the arrival of her fourth child.

At times we thought the whole thing could've been a hoax, but on April 15, 2017, April the Giraffe finally welcomed her newborn calf.