Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is Simply Chic & More Best Dressed of the Week

Sometimes, less is really more.
If the best and worst dressed stars at 2017 CMA Awards didn't inspire your next fashion purchase, maybe the best dressed stars of the week will. There were plenty of high-profile events this week for celebs to really express their style point of view, from the LACMA Art+Film Gala to the Forevermark Tribute in NYC to a handful of film premieres.
While a red carpet may have indicated that these events were upscale in dress code, the ensembles were pleasantly simple. Jenna Dewan Tatum channeled classic Hollywood in a midi-length black Christian Siriano dress, while Angelina Jolie and Gigi Hadid also opted for the monochrome look, in a silver wrap dress and head-to-toe yellow, respectively.
That doesn't mean there weren't some outfit curve balls—we're always impressed when a celeb can rock a dress over pants on the red carpet. To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The Blackish star makes a style statement in a strapless dress over baggy track pants at The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen 2017 Celebration at Poppy.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan
The actress is literally a silver screen siren in Jenny Packham at the 1st Annual Hollywood Film Awards.
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress turned heads at the Forevermark Tribute in NYC in a bustier top, ruffle pants and hot-pink shoes.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA
The Guardians of the Galaxy star's shoulders make a bold statement on their own—they can thank Gucci for that.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Yes, those are metallic lips littering the Justice League star's mini dress. Kylie Jenner would be proud.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA
Leave it to Kim K. to make going sans shirt at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala look totally natural. This fashion risk is totally appreciated.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
The A-lister was a breath of springtime flair...smack dab in the middle of fall. Her Fendi ensemble is inspiring our wanderlust to warmer pastures.
M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline
The model is banana-chic in Ralph Lauren at the launch of her limited-edition Maybelline collection.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA
The model is all tied up in Gucci perfection at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Channing Tatum's better half is simply chic in an A-line Christian Siriano resort 2018 dress at the War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend premiere at DGA Theater.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
The Gucci spokesmodel channeled boho-glam in a muted pink gown with heavily embellished shoulders that would make Janet Jackson proud.
Which star wore your favorite look this week?
