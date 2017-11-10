WAGS' Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Get Into Huge Fight With "Petty" Michelle Quick: "Don't F--king Talk!"

Michelle Quick coming in hot!

On Sunday's new episode of WAGS, new WAG Michelle Quick gives Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson a very unfriendly welcome to Amber Nichole Miller's party.

Michelle's resentment stems from a past incident where she claims Nat and Liv were rude to her. As soon as Nat and Liv arrive to the party, Michelle quickly brings up their bad blood.

"Now that we're all here together, last time I saw you guys it was kinda funny, so I just want to make sure we're all on the same page," Michelle tells the girls. "So it wasn't very tasteful what happened last time."

WAGS 302

E!

"What did happen? Because I don't pay attention to much," Nat says. 

"I was pregnant, so I'm sure you remember that," Michelle says.

"How I remember it was you were rude and you made a really negative comment actually," Olivia tells the group.

After Olivia enters the conversation, Michelle flies off the handle and accuses her of butting in to defend her cousin. Then Olivia calls Michelle plain "rude" and Michelle replies, "I mean, I don't really know you."

"I don't f--king know you!" Olivia yells at Michelle. "You're petty! You're petty!"

That's when everyone starts screaming and hands are flying in peoples faces right and left. "Shut up! Don't f--king talk!" Michelle screams at Nat and Liv.

The fight gets so heated Dominique Penn has to escort Michelle outside. Yikes! Watch the drama unfold in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

WAGS
