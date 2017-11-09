2. "End Game" [featuring Ed Sheeran and Future]: This song is all about having a reputation, but wanting the person you're interested in to look past it. "Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me we got big reputations," Swift sings. "Ah and you heard about me, oh I got some big enemies. Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me would be a big conversation. Ah and I heard about you, oh you like the bad ones too." Swift also tells the subject of her song, "I wanna be your end game." Another clue it could be about Alwyn.

Also interesting to note, in Sheeran's verse he sings, "I've made mistakes and made some choices, that's hard to deny. After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July." Sheeran has previously said that he and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn got together over July 4th and the couple celebrated their first anniversary at Swift's house in Rhode Island over the holiday in 2016. Sheeran later sings, "With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it."

What could those four words be?