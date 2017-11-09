For lifelong bachelor Jax Taylor, it's not a matter of if he's marrying Brittany Cartwright, it's when.

E! News caught up with the Vanderpump Rules couple at last night's Boohoo.com Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles, where they offered an honest update on their future together.

"I don't have a ring on my finger if that's what you're asking!" Brittany teased, before her boyfriend of more than two years chimed in, "To be totally honest, I was against marriage. I always have been."

Jax continued, "But until I met Brittany, that kind of changed. When I do get married, it definitely will be to Brittany."

It's not surprising the pair has marriage on the brain, especially since they live on the same street as newly married co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and down the hall from Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.