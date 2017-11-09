Shakira Postpones El Dorado World Tour Opening Dates to "Continue on Vocal Rest"

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Stone

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Little Big Town Talks Taylor Swift & CMA Awards Win

Chris Stapleton Says He's "Fortunate" Fans Love His Music

The opening of El Dorado World Tour has been postponed, again.

Shakira broke the news to fans via social media saying, "For the last few days I've been very focused on recovery for my strained vocal cords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn't been possible, and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being."

Photos

Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

Last week, the singer made the first announcement about postponing the tour's opening by saying, "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords, and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln."

Photos

Shakira's E! Online Instagram Takeover for Zootopia

Shakira assured fans that she's "anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you." 

She concluded her message by saying, "God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour."

Shakira had previously spoken to E! News about her tour. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"

Here are the rest of the dates of tour...

Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña

Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten.

We wish Shakira a speedy recovery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shakira , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.