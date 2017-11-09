The opening of El Dorado World Tour has been postponed, again.
Shakira broke the news to fans via social media saying, "For the last few days I've been very focused on recovery for my strained vocal cords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn't been possible, and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being."
Last week, the singer made the first announcement about postponing the tour's opening by saying, "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords, and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln."
Shakira assured fans that she's "anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you."
She concluded her message by saying, "God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour."
Shakira had previously spoken to E! News about her tour. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"
Here are the rest of the dates of tour...
Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC
Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña
Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre
Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center
Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten.
We wish Shakira a speedy recovery!