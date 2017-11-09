Will Scott Disick Be in the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card?

Maybe his invite got lost in the mail! 

The Kardashian family is known for doing it big on Christmas, and the epic Christmas cards they send out to family and friends is just a part of the fun. But this year, they will be missing one key member—Scott Disick.

No word on why the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids won't be showing face, but while the family was spotted on Tuesday at their shoot, Scott was kicking it in Malibu with girlfriend Sofia Richie. What other family events was Scott not invited to this year? 

Scott Disick & The Kardashians Hit a Breaking Point

See all the latest Kardashian news in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

