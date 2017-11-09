Back in October, the Skinny Girl entrepreneur volunteered in San Juan Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the capital city. She and her team also chartered several planes to distribute supplies, including food, water, medical assistance and cash gift cards. After seeing the devastation, the Bravo star made several trips back to Puerto Rico and spent her 47th birthday there to provide more disaster relief. She's also visited the Virgin Island to provide additional aid.

Frankel said it can be difficult for people to "really imagine what it would be like if we were living with no electricity whatsoever, no water, no food, rationing." However, she said B Strong and Delivering Good are working on a "massive cargo shipment" that will provide "millions and millions of dollars in relief to actually really rebuild" the communities.

"It took on a life of it's own, but it's a very very grim situation," Frankel said, "and we're neighbors. We'd want it done for us."