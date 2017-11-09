Ross Lynch is leaving his Disney Channel stardom behind for a much more sinister role.

The 21-year-old actor, who got his start on Austin & Ally, stars as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the film, My Friend Dahmer. Based on graphic novel of the same name, the biographical drama explores Dahmer's teenage years just prior to when he began his killing spree.

So how did Ross prepare to play one of history's most notorious figures? Well, it all started with research. During today's appearance on E!'s Daily Pop he shared, "Thankfully we live in the 21st century and you can find out so much about anybody on the internet. There's so much to learn about Dahmer."