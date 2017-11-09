Wintour admitted Graham was one of the most "intimidating people" she's ever met, but when she asked Streep about the most challenging character she's ever played, another name came to mind.

"Oh! I should say..." Streep trailed off as Wintour cut her off before she could discuss Devil Wears Prada. "No, no! We're not going there, Meryl," the editor-in-chief laughed.

"No, that wasn't anyway," Streep smiled. "That was fun!"

On a more serious note, the two ladies discussed how The Post is relevant today as women continue making themselves heard.

"One of the themes of the film is how difficult it is to stand up," Streep explained. "And so that sort of speaks to our moment where the truth is so amorphous and difficult to nail down...It's hard to risk a great deal to tell the truth."