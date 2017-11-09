All the Times We Related to Bosun the Frenchie

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Biel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Billboard

Faith Hill Was Lied to About Her Birth Mother's History

Phaedra Parks, Shemar Moore, Watch What Happens Live

Shemar Moore Responds to Phaedra Parks Dating Rumors

Bosun the Frenchie just perfectly summarized your morning mood.

In a new video featuring the adorable dog from Instagram, Bosun can be seen walking in front of a mirror and startling himself. His owner captured the hilarious video. "When you see yourself in the mirror first thing in the morning." 

Same, Boson. Same.

Born in Nov. 2015, the two-year-old French bulldog has captured the hearts of thousands with his cute Instagram posts. In fact, his account (appropriately named @BosunTheFrenchie) has more than 17,000 followers.

To see some of Bosun the Frenchie's most relatable moments, check out the gallery:

 

Photos

25 Unique Gifts for Your Dog and You

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Was So Cold He Couldn't Even Deal

Bosun clearly isn't a fan of cold weather.

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Wanted to Celebrate National Wine Day

Red or white, Bosun?

Buson the Frenchie

Instagram

When He Just Wanted to Stay In Bed All Day

Same, Bosun. Same.

Article continues below

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Felt Constricted on an Airplane

Wouldn't it be nice if airplanes provided more room?

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Was Craving Some Ice Cream

Like all of us, Bosun likes to eat his ice cream straight out of the carton.

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Wasn't Feeling His Halloween Costume

Finding the right costume can be a real struggle.

Article continues below

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Just Wanted to Enjoy a Nice Cheese Plate

Who doesn't love brie?

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Couldn't Find What He Was Looking For

It's OK, Bosun. We've all been there.

Buson The Frenchie

Instagram

When He Had a Case of the Mondays

Ugh. Mondays are the worst.

Article continues below

When he's not busy posing for pictures, the little New Yorker likes to chase squirrels and go on boat rides.

Check out his Instagram account to see more adorable pics.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Viral , , Pets , Instagram
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.