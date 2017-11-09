Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Pink walked the carpet of the Country Music Association Awards looking like an angel last night in her white, ruffled Monsoori gown...but that angelic look felt a little familiar, right?
Well, that's because another angel rocked it just a few months ago!
Yes, as you might recall, Kesha donned almost the exact same Monsoori dress at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Her dress, however, was a light pinkish-nude hue and didn't come with the same black belt. Rather, the sleeves were accented with black ribbon and silver studs.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
They both stunned equally with their unique twists on the ensembles, but which look do you like better?
Meanwhile, Pink brought her daughter, Willow, as her date to the awards show, where she performed her song "Barbies" for the audience.
Willow looked just as angelic as her mama, rocking a black and blue princess gown with a matching tiara (of course).
Although this photo speaks a thousand words, Pink took to Twitter to share another pic with her followers, writing, "Happy."
So cute!