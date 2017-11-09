Jeremy Piven Denies Third Woman's Sexual Assault Claim

Getty Images
Jeremy Piven is being accused of sexual assault by a third woman.
Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive, has shared allegations with People, claiming that the actor sexually assaulted her back in 2003. Piven denies the claims by Scourby, telling the publication in a statement, "Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."
In her claims, Scourby alleges that she met Piven while at a club in New York City in October 2003. Scourby was in town for a work event and says that Piven was "very nice" to her when they met.
"He mentioned he was going to [tape an appearance on] Late Night with Conan O'Brien the next day and gave me his number and asked me to go with him as his guest," Scourby claims, adding that she met him at his hotel, the Trump International Hotel & Tower the next morning.
She then alleges that she and Piven were talking on a couch in his hotel room when "he jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground." Scourby then alleges that Piven exposed his genitals and rubbed them against her. She also claims that during the alleged encounter, during which she remained clothed, Piven held her hands down and ejaculated on her turtleneck.
Scourby claims that she pushed Piven off of her and left to go back to her hotel.
In addition to Piven's denial of Scourby's accusations, the actor's rep tells People that if Piven were to take a polygraph test it "would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie. He's now looking at legal options."
Scourby's allegations have surfaced one week after Piven denied sexual assault allegations from actress Ariane Bellamar. A second woman, actress Cassidy Freeman, also posted allegations against Piven on social media last week in response to his denial of Bellamar's sexual assault claims.
"@jeremypiven You will deny this because, sadly, she's deniable," Freeman's Instagram post began. "The backlash this woman received was horrendous. And whether or not her accusations are true, the TRUTH is I know you. I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can't remember. Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power. Do you feel powerful? With your lawyers and your networks and your die hard man-fans who call your victims bimbos? Or do you know, in your rotten gut, that you will have to lie for the rest of your life? I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again."
E! News has reached out to Scourby and Piven for comment.