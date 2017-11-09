Jeremy Piven Denies Third Woman's Sexual Assault Claim

Jeremy Piven is being accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive, has shared allegations with People, claiming that the actor sexually assaulted her back in 2003. Piven denies the claims by Scourby, telling the publication in a statement, "Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."

In her claims, Scourby alleges that she met Piven while at a club in New York City in October 2003. Scourby was in town for a work event and says that Piven was "very nice" to her when they met.