Jeremy Piven Denies Three More Sexual Assault Claims

UPDATE: Three more women have accused actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct, which brings the total to eight accusers, according to a report by Buzzfeed News today.

Piven and his legal team have denied the accusations. Additionally, his lawyers have threatened legal action against BuzzFeed.

In a written statement to the website, Piven said, "These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false. As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped."

The newest accusations are from 1985, 1994 and 1996. A woman named Susan McCain Olson says she was a 17-year-old extra on the set of Lucas when the actor groped her. The second alleged incident was made by a woman, who asked not to be identified, who said that Piven tried to force himself on her while he was filming Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde in Montreal, Canada in 1994.The third incident allegedly occurred in 1996, when a woman named Diane Gonzalez says she was an extra on the set of the sitcom Ellen, in which Piven co-starred. Gonzalez says she had a "consensual romantic encounter" that "quickly turned physically aggressive and left her feeling threatened."

______

After a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Jeremy Piven, he penned a lengthy note shared to his Twitter page on November 9.

"Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and fabricated," the actor tweeted. "I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, 'How does one prove something didn't happen?'

"What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women. As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard," continued.

"We seem to be entering dark times- allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment."

Piven concluded, "Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level. I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed."

Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive, has shared allegations with People, claiming that the actor sexually assaulted her back in 2003. Piven denies the claims by Scourby, telling the publication in a statement, "Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."

In her claims, Scourby alleges that she met Piven while at a club in New York City in October 2003. Scourby was in town for a work event and says that Piven was "very nice" to her when they met.