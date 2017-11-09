Harry Potter Films Are Coming to HBO...All 8 of Them!

"Accio Harry Potter!" said HBO.

The cable network has acquired the rights to air all eight movies in the fan-favorite hit film series, six years after the final movie was released to theaters. HBO will start broadcasting the Harry Potter films on its channels on January 1, New Year's Day. They will also be made available on HBO GO, HBO Now, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.

The Harry Potter series, which starts with the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ends with the 2011 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, joins the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which is already airing and streaming on HBO platforms.

On January 1 at 9. a.m. ET, HBO will air all Harry Potter films in chronological order and end the marathon with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Starting on January 2, one film in the series will air each night.