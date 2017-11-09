"I can't believe AMC's letting me do this."

Neither can we, Norman Reedus. Neither can we.

In this BTS look at the making of his hit travel docu-series series Ride with Norman Reedus, now in its second season, one of the most marketable stars of the network's most profitable series (ahem, The Walking Dead) rides all manner of dangerous vehicles. And damn if this peek into the filming of the next episode, exclusive to E! News, doesn't make it look like a whole lot of fun.

Not only does Reedus weather plenty of good-natured ribbing from his buddies—we're still laughing at someone off-camera letting the actor know that he looks like a "young Fran Drescher"—but he's got jokes of his own! "People think because I'm so dirty on that show that I'm kind of a slob," he says during a motorcycle ride down La Brea Ave. in Hollywood. LOL!