After dropping the lyric video for "Perfect" in September, Ed Sheeran has released the music video for the feel-good love song.

According to an official press release, the singer shot the video in Hintertux, Austria, last month. The Grammy-winning artist was pretty hands-on with the project. Not only did he star in the music video, but he also wrote the accompanying video script along with his director Jason Koeing, who also collaborated with Sheeran on "Shape of You."

In the video, Sheeran stars alongside Zoey Deutch, who starred in the film Why Him? with James Franco and Bryan Cranston. The actress plays a girl Sheeran has known all his life and has clearly fallen in love with. As the two enjoy a ski trip with friends, his feelings for Deutch's character become clear.

Check out the eight times the singer acted as the boyfriend of our dreams in the new "Perfect" video: