A second woman has accused Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of rape, while he denies all the allegations.

Aurélie Wynn, a former actress, detailed her allegations in a public Facebook post on Wednesday.

"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," Westwick said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

"In July 2014, I went through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick," the second accuser Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, wrote in her post. "I was Ubered by Ed to the Glendower Estates where he was renting following an invite from a girl friend of mine who was dating his roommate a cast member on Glee."

Wynn did not identify the cast member by name or name the city where the alleged act took place.