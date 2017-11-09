Dax Shepard Reveals the Downside of Being Married to Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has no filter, and it's one of the many reasons Dax Shepard loves her. But, as the El Camino Christmas actor confessed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, it's also becoming a slight problem in their marriage. Shepard himself is known to over-share in interviews, so he's less worried about what she says than he is about how other people are interpreting her words.

"She's very active and she does a ton of interviews," he said of Bell, who has been promoting A Bad Moms Christmas. "Eventually, you just run out of stuff to talk about—as you're seeing now. I was at a restaurant last night—this is the truth, the honest truth—and this stranger comes up to me and he says, 'Hey, I just read your kids walked in on you having sex.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw a headline. Your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.' I don't even know that she told that story. I don't know what version she told of it."

(Last week, when Bell appeared on The Talk, she said her kids had recently walked in on her having sex with Shepard. After people gasped, she said, "That's how they were made! It's OK!")