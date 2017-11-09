Ruby Rose is as much of a fan of Taylor Swift as she is a friend.

E! News caught up with the actress at the 2017 CMA Awards, where she dished on one of her famous musical gal pals. While the songstress was not at the event in Nashville Wednesday night, Rose was still singing Swift's praises, particularly when it came to her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation.

In fact, the star got to hear the tracks thanks to a special invitation to one of Swift's secret listening sessions.

"It was a secret," she joked about the gathering. "It was great. It was amazing. I'm pumped for the album. It's fantastic and I bet everyone else is excited as well."