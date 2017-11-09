Kelsea Ballerini hardly seems like a bridezilla.

During a red-carpet interview at the 2017 CMA Awards, the "Legends" singer spoke to E! about her upcoming wedding to singer Morgan Evans and she didn't seem stressed about the planning process.

"It's so good," the singer, who was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, said. "You know, I think at this point if we don't have it nailed down, it's just not going to be nailed down and that's alright. We're so chill about it."

Granted, neither Ballerini nor her fiancé have had much time to plan their upcoming nuptials. Ballerini just released her second album Unapologetically—which she said she worked on for "so long"—and her country-singing beau debuted his single "Kiss Somebody."

"We've had so much to do leading up to [the wedding]," Ballerini, dressed in custom Michael Kors said.

However, Ballerini isn't ruling out a bridal breakdown altogether.

"There's still time for me to have a bridezilla moment," she said. "I'll let you know if I do."