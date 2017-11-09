Emma Roberts Shares Everything She Eats in a Day

Despite certain preconceived notions, celebrities eat.

While some may stick to rigorous meal plans and fitness regimens, Emma Roberts' diet is surprisingly relatable, as revealed in Shape's December issue. When the cover model is craving a Sprinkles cupcake, she'll eat a cupcake. If she goes hard on fried-chicken sliders, she'll go to yoga the next morning.

"With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time," she told the mag. "I try not to say that I won't eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, What do I feel like eating?"