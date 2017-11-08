Carrie Underwood paid tribute to those who we've lost this year in a touching performance during the 2017 CMA Awards.

The co-host for the evening sang "Softly and Tenderly" while images of country music's finest stars who sadly passed away this year displayed on a screen behind her.

Close to the end of her performance, images of the victims who lost their lives during the Las Vegas massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival were shown.

Underwood held back tears while their names were displayed and the images of the more than 50 people were featured.