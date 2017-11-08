Niall Horan Rocks His CMA Awards Debut With Help From Maren Morris

She's a little bit country, and heck he's a little bit country, too! 

Niall Horan took the stage at tonight's 2017 CMA Awards, where he made quite the splash for a first-time performer. The Irish singer-songwriter was joined Maren Morris to perform their new song "Seeing Blind" from Niall's solo debut album, Flicker

The duo was perfectly in sync as they belted out the folksy hit, and Horan even let out a charming little shimmy as the audience rose to their feet and applauded their performance.

While Horan kept it casual in a white denim jacket and jeans, his CMAs co-star went for a bold purple number with lace and velvet touches.  

Earlier that evening, Maren and Niall walked the red carpet together. The 27-year-old country starlet went for a silver, mermaid-style dress and the former One Direction singer looked all the more dapper in a navy suit with brocade trim. 

So how excited was Horan to make his CMA Awards debut? Morris shared with Billboard ahead of Wednesday's festivities, "He and I were texting yesterday and we both were just freaking out. It was really cool for me to hear that side from him, because I know he's a fan of country music, but for him to really show props and understand how much of an honor it is to play on that stage was so refreshing to me."

She added, "He's a huge fan of this genre, and he completely gets the weight of getting to debut this song on the CMA stage."

What's been your favorite moment from the CMAs thus far? Let us know in the comments!

