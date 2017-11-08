9 Things Didn't See on TV at the 2017 CMA Awards

1. Getting Him to Church: Eric Church rocked sunglasses and his guitar slung around his shoulders as he slowly walked through the center front aisle right before showtime. He was getting into position by the podium and people were micing him up right before the show went live. Church hopped onto the podium and the show's announcer silenced everyone for 10 seconds and did a five second countdown so that the country crooner could have it quiet for his acoustic version of "Amazing Grace."

Later in the show, Church and many others walked up to the late Troy Gentry's widow Angie Gentry and daughter Kaylee after the tribute performance to the late country star, who died in a helicopter crash in September, to embrace and hug them. The members of Little Big Town also went up and gave the two hugs after the tribute.

2. Have a Little Faith: After Church's song ended, Faith Hill leaned over to Kelsea Ballerini and gave her a hug. Garth Brooks then leaned in to give Faith a kiss on the cheek before walking off stage.