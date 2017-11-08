Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Earlier today Deadline reported that Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor was being investigated by Amazon Studios, after Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes allegedly accused the 73-year-old actor in a private Facebook post of being inappropriate.
However, the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor has come out to say that all and any allegations are "baseless."
"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," said the actor in a statement given by his rep, Leslie Siebert, to KNBC.
The statement continued, "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."
Earlier today, Transparent creator Jill Soloway confirmed an investigation was taking place in a statement to EW, "Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety, and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter."
The allegations come less than a month after Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, resigned from his position, days after Isa Hackett, a producer on The Man in the High Castle, publicly accused him of sexual harassment, alleging that the studio head kept propositioning her in 2015, according to the New York Times.
The precedent on film and TV shows that has been set in the wake of NYT's bombshell investigation of Harvey Weinstein, which uncovered decades of alleged sexual harassment and the subsequent wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations that have flooded Hollywood, has been to halt production while an investigation into allegations is underway. However, Soloway's revolutionary Amazon series is currently not in production.
Recently, Charlie Sheen, Ed Westwick, Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven and many more of Hollywood's elite have been accused of inappropriate behavior off-screen.