Pink's Daughter Willow Makes 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet Debut

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2017: Best Dressed Celebs

Barack Obama, Democratic National Convention 2016

Unlikely Grammy Winners

Pink, Willow, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink brought her daughter Willow as her date to the 2017 Country Music Association Awards.

The duo just walked the red carpet together and shared an adorable mother-daughter moment before stepping inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. In the pic above, you can see the duo wearing gorgeous, long dresses and holding hands while posing for pics.

Pink also shared a photo with her followers on Twitter of herself and Willow on the red carpet. She captioned the sweet pic with her daughter, "Happy."

Photos

2017 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

See you tonight on the #CMAawards #excitedmuch #tunein

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink is set to perform at the show Wednesday. Before hitting the red carpet, the 38-year-old singer told her Instagram followers, "See you tonight on the #CMAawards #excitedmuch #tunein."

Pink gave birth to Willow, her first child with husband Carey Hart, in 2011. The couple also has a son, born in Dec. 2016.

How adorable does the mother-daughter duo look on the red carpet?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Red Carpet , Awards , 2017 CMAs , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.